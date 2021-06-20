Otapawa Poll Herefords top price

Top priced bull - Otapawa Statesman 9030 went for $23,000. He is heading to Gisborne Stud, Mokairau Poll Herefords, owned by the Reeves Family.

Top priced bull - Otapawa Statesman 9030 went for $23,000. He is heading to Gisborne Stud, Mokairau Poll Herefords, owned by the Reeves Family.

With a lot of presale interest in the lineup of 40 bulls, the sale reached the highest recorded average this year and seven bulls are heading to Stud duties.

Otapawa has a very focused breeding programme targeting the production of industry positive cattle with high carcase, longevity and strong constitution. This year's sale lineup included sons of new Sire TH Frontier 174E.

Lined up in lot 15.

Frontier has proven himself in a very short time as a very consistent multi-trait leading sire specialising in low birth-high growth and tremendous carcass. His stamp on the herd showed through this year's catalogue and interest in his progeny was sort after including four going to stud service.

Wilencote Poll Herefords, Gisborne bought two sires, Lot 12 $13,000 and Lot 31 $10,500.

A big crowd attended the sale with strong interest from commercial Angus herds looking to increase profitably within their breeding program through the use of a good type of Hereford bull. The bulk of the buying bench were long time buyers including some who have been buying annually for 30 years.

The Robbie Family thanked all buyers and bidders and supporters for making the day a great success. "It was an awesome catch up with good food and great people", says Stuart Robbie.