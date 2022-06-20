Otago Merino Association Clip of the Year title winners Sarah and Simon Paterson. Photo / Supplied

"A farmer's bond to the land is unbreakable."

Otago Merino Association chairman Justin Willson was congratulating farmers attending the association's annual awards function in Queenstown on Friday night.

They had "heroically" battled their way through Covid-19 lockdowns and the myriad environmental regulatory measures the sector now faced.

"We have shown through the generations we can adapt and weather any storm," he said, in his address.

But farming had not been easy lately.

"Our parents and grandparents will have their own stories of difficult times but now we contend with a massive rural/urban divide and, unfortunately, it seems to be our urban cousins who will decide our fate when it comes to emissions and water quality.

"For me, I feel disappointed that anyone could think we would in any way want to harm our environment. It has always been our motto to leave it in a better state than when we took over," he said.

While the coming months looked "fairly challenging" for farmers, thankfully there were still people who recognised the value of merino sheep "and its wonderfully soft wool and tender meat".

The Paterson family, from the Armidale merino stud at Gimmerburn, in the Maniototo, won the Clip of the Year title, after winning the stud flock category.

The family is widely recognised for their passion for both farming and producing high quality wool; the stud was founded by Simon's great-grandfather George. After lapsing during World War 2, it was later resurrected.

The commercial flock was won by Charlie Hore and Belinda Colling from Patearoa Station, also in the Maniototo.

About 125 fleeces were donated for the Child Cancer Foundation fleece competition which was won by the Cameron family from Otematata Station.

The association's longstanding relationship with the foundation has raised more than $350,000 for the charity.

About 160 people attended the event and presentations were made to Mike Hargadon, from the New Zealand Merino Company, and wool-classer Barbara Newton, who were retiring from the association.

Results of the Nikke Child Cancer Fleece Competition

Medium micron (18 and stronger): Waitangi 1, Ahuriri Downs 2, Tara Hills 3.

Fine (17.1-17.9): Matangi 1, Glencairn 2, Patearoa 3.

Super-fine (16.4-17): Otematata 1, Upton Fells 2, Mt Nicholas 3.

Ultra-fine (16.3 and finer): Matarae 1, Northburn 2, Matarae 3.

Overall winner: Otematata.

NZWTA Clip of the Year

Up to 17 micron: Patearoa 1, Waikeri Downs 2, Matarae 3.

Over 17 micron: Armidale 1, Benmore 2, Buscot 3.

Stud flock: Armidale.

Commercial flock: Patearoa.

Overall: Armidale.