It wasn't the biggest flood Ron Sheat has seen at his Palmerston farm, standing at the Shag River. Photo / Tess Brunton / RNZ

Some Otago farmers are preparing for weeks, if not months, of repairs in the wake of this week's floods.

For some areas, much of the water has receded, leaving behind debris and damaged fences.

This wasn't the biggest flood Ron Sheat has seen at his Palmerston farm, but he said it has come very close.

"At least 30 per cent of it went under, it could have even been 40 per cent. But it just varies on the height of it, some of it was only under by a few hundred millimetres, other places by two-and-a-half to three metres."

His farm has crops and dairy support for cows, calves, bulls, steers and hoggets.

Flooded land on the farm. Photo / Tess Brunton / RNZ

He was grateful for the early weather warning as it gave him time to move stock to higher ground and wind up electric fences.

The Shag River snakes its way through his property and is a couple of minutes' walk from his house.

