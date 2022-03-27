Photo / File

Ahead of the hunting season kicking off in earnest, Ospri and farmers are asking hunters to think again if they are considering illegally releasing and relocating deer into new areas.

Deer hunters can unintentionally spread bovine TB by moving/releasing deer from one area to another, Ospri said in a statement.

Ospri said it had worked hard to eradicate TB in possums from large areas of New Zealand over the years.

This work could be undone by the reintroduction of TB infected deer with the potential of spillback of infection into the possum population.

Waikato farmer Leith Chick said Sika deer from the Central North Island, in particular, posed a threat of infecting others if they were released in TB free areas.

"Farmers who are getting deer released onto their land should be aware that they are exposing themselves to the risk of bringing TB to their farm," Chick said.

"Ultimately, this also impacts the deer hunter because if TB is found in wildlife in the region any control measures taken may interrupt any existing hunting in that area."

Relocation and releasing of deer also has an adverse impact on the environment.

New populations of deer, or species of deer to an area, create long-term damage to that environment that can be irreversible, Ospri said.

"It is well known that deer browsing can damage native forests by feeding on forest plants, trees and seedlings. Please think twice before releasing animals into the environment."

