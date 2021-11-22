Online job expo hopes to entice seasonal workers for picking season

Some growers are still facing a shortage of workers going into the picking season. Photo / RNZ - Johnny Blades

Some growers are still facing a shortage of workers going into the picking season. Photo / RNZ - Johnny Blades

RNZ

A careers expo that helps link job seekers with employment in the horticulture sector is moving online this year.

Last year, Employment and Careers South held a series of expos around Southland and Otago to help those who found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic get jobs in the horticulture sector, which was short-staffed due to the border closure.

With summer just around the corner and the border still shut - some growers are still facing a worker shortage going into the vital picking season.

With Covid event restrictions the job expo, called Super Summer Jobs, has gone online this year.

Employment and Careers South co-chair Deb Sutton said lots of fruit companies have already signed up to the Super Summer Jobs Central Otago campaign.

"Dunstan Hill, Leaning Rock, Suncrest, PurePac, Sarita Orchard, Sunfruit Syndicate, Gourmet Summerfruit and Viticultura are among those that have joined.

"With the border closed and limited numbers of RSE [recognised seasonal employer] workers available, upwards of 5000 seasonal workers are needed to replace the overseas workers that growers and orchards in the region usually employ through the summer and autumn harvests."

Sutton said a variety of jobs were on offer, including fruit pickers, packers, forklift operations, and quality controllers. No experience was needed for picking or packing roles as training would be given.

A positive of having the job expo online meant it could reach people all around the country, she said.

Find out more at the Super Summer Jobs website here.

- RNZ