One person was seriously injured in a tractor crash near Gore. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

One person was seriously hurt in a tractor crash near Gore yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened in Otamita Rd, on the Mataura River bridge, at about 3.20 pm, a police spokesman said.

A helicopter flew one patient, who appeared to have serious injuries, to Dunedin Hospital, police said.