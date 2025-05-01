Sheridan was recognised for her outstanding passion and advocacy for the dairy sector.

Dairy Women’s Network trustee and lead judge Jenna Smith said Sheridan brought unstoppable energy, big-picture thinking, and a fierce commitment to making things better for people, animals, and the future of farming.

“She doesn’t just talk about change; she rolls up her sleeves and makes it happen.

“Jo is tackling complex industry challenges while passionately championing and empowering young people and innovation.

“For those that know her – and a lot of people do – they know that she is a humble and generous leader, showcasing courage, clarity, and heart”.

Sheridan, based in Pirongia, advocates inspiring young people to join the dairy sector.

She oversees a 140ha dairy farm (Owl Farm), a commercial venture at St Peter’s School where young people can walk straight onto the farm and see firsthand the joy of farming.

The farm also opens regularly for visitor days, bringing dairy farming to the whole community.

Growing up on a dairy farm in South Taranaki, she developed a deep appreciation for agriculture, later earning a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Soil Science from Massey University.

With over 24 years of experience, Sheridan has worked in various roles at DairyNZ, and served as an independent industry consultant before becoming the demonstration manager at Owl Farm.

Beyond farming, Sheridan is active in governance, serving on school boards and industry committees.

Her leadership, innovation, and mentorship make her a transformative force in New Zealand’s dairy sector.

Anne Douglas, Fonterra’s group director for Farm Source, who was part of the judging panel this year, said the calibre and depth of talent across all the nominations and finalists shows the strength of women right across the industry.

“We’re thrilled to see Jo recognised as the winner of the 2025 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award,” she said.

“Jo is a passionate and visionary leader who has proven to have a significant positive impact on stakeholders, partners, communities and farmers.

“It was clear through the process that she adopts a holistic approach, with a clear focus on sustainability and desire to empower others, especially young people.

“Jo’s authenticity and strategic leadership extend beyond the dairy industry into broader communities, and this recognition feels like just the beginning of even more incredible achievements for her.”

Sheridan will receive a scholarship to be part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

The scholarship covers the programme fee, travel and accommodation, mentoring and access to Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra platforms to share research.

Judges also acknowledged the other two finalists, Frances Beeston and Lara Sutton.

Beeston, a Canterbury farmer, advocates for mental health and wellbeing in rural communities, with a strong vision to normalise support systems like the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) across the dairy sector.

As a grounded, empathetic and collaborative leader, she brings people together to create safe, connected spaces where everyone can thrive.

With proven leadership through Rural Support and Mycoplasma bovis response, she is committed to making a lasting impact.

Sutton, Waikato farmer, lawyer and the Strategy and Commercial Partnerships manager at DairyNZ, is a humble, values-led leader who creates impact through collaboration, connection, and quiet influence.

With a deep understanding of the dairy industry and an interest in mentoring others, she brings people together to focus on shared purpose and long-term change.

Her leadership style is characterised by transformational thinking, empathy, and a commitment to fostering meaningful connections across the dairy sector.