Off to market: Thieves make off with Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market ute

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market team has had its branded ute, a 2018 Toyota Hilux (registration LTE254), stolen from the Hastings grandstand. Photo / Supplied

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market team had its branded ute stolen from the showgrounds some time on Sunday overnight.

The ute, a 2018 Toyota Hilux (registration LTE254), which is used to transport the generator and take equipment to the Napier market, is normally stored in a locked part of the grandstands.

The organisation's marketing manager, Alex Martin, when she came in on Monday morning she found the doors to the grandstand open and the remains of the rear lights near a gate, which led her to believe they rammed their way out.

Martin said it was "really upsetting" and "frustrating".

While she had heard utes were being targeted she didn't understand what use it would be having been damaged and covered in the market's branding.

It comes as police warn of cars being targeted by thieves at river access car parks and at dog park car parks.

Data from the Eastern District Police over the past six months found Toyota was the most popular make of vehicle stolen.

Police said they recommend people always lock and secure their vehicles, including leaving windows wound up.

They also urged people to remove valuables where possible, but, if they must be kept there, ensure they were out of sight.

The installation of a car alarm was also worth considering, police said.

Police said thieves were "opportunistic" and they urged people to follow their advice to help stop offending.

Anyone with information or who has seen the ute is asked to call police on 105 and quote 2011011/8960.