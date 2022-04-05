Oamaru Meats offers bonus incentives to keep workers

Oamaru Meats director Richard Thorp. Photo / File

Meatworks in North Otago continue to battle staffing issues and one has started to give monetary incentives to keep people at work.

Omicron is running rampant throughout much of the community and it is having an impact on big employers.

Oamaru Meats is trying to get more workers into its plant in the North Otago town and is offering a $1000 sign-on bonus in an advertisement for workers. It is also offering an $80 weekly attendance bonus.

Oamaru Meats director Richard Thorp said the plant had had a "very good response" to the initiative.

"We are no different to any business currently in New Zealand. Having adequate numbers of staff is a challenge and has been for some time.

"We will be looking for 80 staff over the next 12 months, so we need to think differently about how we engage new staff and if a sign-on bonus works for people, we are happy to provide."

Isolation requirements were having an impact on production at the BX Foods-owned plant, but the distributions had been "manageable", Thorp said.

"Never knowing what's ahead requires planning and contingencies in place to ensure we get through the week and keep our people safe. We are a fully vaccinated site and we rapid antigen test everyone before entering the site each morning."

Though much of the processing in meatworks has become automated over the past few years, labour is still needed for core parts in the plants.

Alliance, which runs the Pukeuri plant just north of Oamaru, is sticking to strict guidelines around Covid-19.

In its latest summary to farmers, it said the Puekuri plant had been "consolidated" and was still processing sheep and beef. Three weeks ago, it was believed to be down to one chain in operation and no night shift or weekend work.

A vaccination clinic took place outside the plant earlier last month, encouraging workers to take the booster or one of the two initial vaccination shots.

Alliance was moving stock between plants. As Omicron had been in the North Island earlier, the company's plants in the North Island were getting staff back so could take more stock.

"We are running our co-operative according to strict guidelines including physical distancing, shift 'bubbles', temperature checking and rapid antigen testing. The protocols we have in place are about ensuring we operate our plants safely," said Alliance general manager of manufacturing Willie Wiese.

"We can expect some ongoing disruption to processing over the coming weeks. However, we have been planning for this situation for some time and are implementing a range of initiatives to lessen the impact.

"We are moving livestock across our network to process our farmers' animals as quickly as possible and manage animal welfare risks."

Farmers are being asked to hold product longer until processing capacity at a plant increases.

Alliance was believed to be considering paying its workers a bonus for completing a full week without absences.