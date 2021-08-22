NZTA set to water blast molasses spill after crash

The molasses spill on Thursday. Photo / George Novak

The clean up of multiple tons of molasses on State Highway 29 is still under way, three days after the crash which led to the spill.

On Thursday, emergency services were called to a truck crash on the state highway between Omanawa and Belk Rds around 11.30am.

Photos from the scene show the truck on its side, covering both lanes, and about 30 tons of molasses spilled across the road.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council sent contractors to the scene on Friday to contain molasses which had spilled into the Omanawa River.

In a statement today, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the clean-up was taking longer than usual "as the molasses is incredibly sticky".

A 30km/h temporary speed limit is currently in place, with traffic control staff on-site 24/7 to monitor the area.

Stop/go traffic control will be in place from 6pm to allow contractors to water blast the road, the statement said.

"While our contractors will endeavour to finish the clean-up tonight, they may need to return to the site tomorrow night to undertake further water blasting."

Anyone using the road while travelling for essential supplies or services under alert level 4 should take care, plan ahead, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signage.