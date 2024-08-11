By Sally Murphy of RNZ
The Deputy Secretary of Trade says the seafood industry is not making the most of free trade deals.
Vangelis Vitalis said free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United Kingdom and European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) eliminated tariffs on some seafood, giving New Zealand an advantage over other countries.
However, at the recent Seafood Conference, he told the industry the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) has crunched some numbers - which show seafood exporters are not making the most of them.
“You’re exporting mussels to Mexico and paying a 20% tariff that means for every $100 of exports, you’re giving $20 to the Mexican customs administration, but the CPTPP which came into force five years ago eliminated that tariff. You shouldn’t be paying it.