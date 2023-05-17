Jen Scoular has decided to stand down after 12 years as NZ Avocado Growers' Association chief executive. Photo / Supplied

Jen Scoular has decided to stand down after 12 years as NZ Avocado Growers' Association chief executive. Photo / Supplied

RNZ

After 12 years at the helm, Jen Scoular is stepping down as chief executive of New Zealand Avocado.

Announcing the news, chair of the growers’ organisation Linda Flegg said Scoular had served the industry tirelessly over the past 12 years.

“When Jen took up the role after a four-year term as a trade diplomat in Hamburg, Germany, our industry was struggling and lacked engagement, communication and systems, which gave Jen a lot to focus on.

“Under her leadership, industry value has increased from $82 million in 2011 to $231m in 2021, and during tenure, the industry successfully achieved market access for avocados into both the China and India market, joined the biosecurity partnership with the government and achieved the first horticulture primary growth partnership in 2014, which finished in December 2022.”

NZ Avocado chair Linda Flegg (left) and chief executive Jen Scoular. Photo / Mark McKeown / RNZ

Scoular said after 12 years it was time to stand down.

“I always had the World Avocado Congress as an ending point, and that ended up being a huge success and from an industry success, we need to make sure we’re set up for the future.

“I’m comfortable with what I’ve achieved, and where I’ve taken the industry, but we need some new thinking in how the industry is set up. "

Scoular said she did not have firm plans for what was next, apart from taking a five-week holiday in Europe to visit her daughters.

“I’ve had three jobs in two countries over the last 25 years and I’ve never had a break between and have never had longer than four weeks of a year, so it will be good to sit back and take a breath.

“I’m definitely talking to people and looking at different opportunities.”

- RNZ