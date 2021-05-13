Norwood opens new national training centre in Palmerston North

Photo / Supplied

Norwood has opened a new national training centre in Palmerston North today.

The centre will offer the company's 400-plus employees opportunities to continually grow their product and industry knowledge, and advance their careers, the company said.

The new, larger training facility was located next door to Norwood's support office and would be home to a highly skilled, specialist technical support team, key facilitators and a dedicated training coordinator, Norwood said in a statement.

The training centre was officially opened with a blessing from local Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe followed by an open day for employees.

Open day festivities featured a taste of the training that will be on offer, including a combine display, tempo display, health & safety, farming simulator, precision farming and tractors through the last 70 years.

The training centre was officially opened with a blessing from local Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe. Photo / Supplied

Norwood had a strong commitment to both customer service and investing in its staff, chief executive Tim Myers said.

Training and development was a high priority at Norwood, Myers said.

A training facility co-joined to Norwood's National Support Office enabled its technical and professional training requirements to be housed under one roof "which we're really excited about," Myers said.