Greystone Vineyard. Photo / Dean Mckenzie

The North Canterbury wine region is marking the official start of harvest, in what has been described as the toughest season ever.

North Canterbury is the fourth largest wine region in New Zealand, with nearly 1400 ha planted in vines, while it employs over 600 people across the 71 wineries in the area.

"The North Canterbury wine region is a crucial part of our district's fabric and I can only imagine all the hours and hard work that has gone into getting to this point," Hurunui District Council mayor Marie Black said.

Black and North Canterbury Winegrowers Association chairman Mike Saunders picked the first grapes of harvest at Greystone Wines, one of the region's vineyards, recently.

Challenging weather and operating in a Covid environment placed additional pressure on local vineyards this season, Black said.

Saunders said wineries across the region were now preparing for a harvest "with Omicron at their doorsteps," which meant many were working under restricted harvest conditions.

"Our grapes won't wait for Covid so we're doing everything we can to protect ourselves and ensure we can remain operational."

Mike Saunders and Marie Black at Greystone Wines. Photo / Supplied

Saunders, who is also a viticulturist at Greystone wines, said the vineyard and winery teams were being split into two distinct bubbles to minimise contact.

"It's nothing new to us though, as we had to operate like this during the first lockdown at the start of the pandemic," he said.

There are a few new measures this season, however.

Two teams of pickers will be distanced across rows, while those in the vineyard team will be assigned a tractor - with nobody working in anything but the tractor assigned to them.

"The reality is Omicron is coming so we have to be prepared. Given we're lucky to have critical worker status, we have to be exemplary and that's what we intend to be," Saunders said.

While it has been one of the toughest seasons Saunders had ever worked, he said the fruit was looking superb.

"We've had a real mixed bag of rain and lack of sunlight, which has just meant we've had to work smarter in the vineyard."

Saunders and his vineyard team had done all they could to protect the vines throughout the season, including opening up the leaf canopy to allow the air to get in and dry out the vines.

"The nets are now on the vines, and I can't wait to dive into a busy harvest. This is what we work towards each year, so bring it on," he said.