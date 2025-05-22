Better dairy, meat and horticulture export prices are boosting rural economies. Photo / Duncan Brown

By RNZ

New Zealand’s economic recovery has begun with a whimper, rather than a roar, with the momentum coming from rural areas, according to consultancy Infometrics.

Principal economist Nick Brunsdon said growth was lower in every region of the country in the first three months of the year.

“Rural economies are currently New Zealand’s strongest performers, with rural-area GDP down just 0.4% a year, buoyed by better prices for our dairy, meat and horticulture exports.”

Brunsdon said economic activity in urban areas, with a concentration of construction, manufacturing, retail and professional services, is still contracting.