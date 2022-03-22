Photo / File

Three New Zealand Young Farmers' members have been given a helping hand to further their education through the organisation's scholarships.

Lincoln University post graduate student Jeremy Kilgour and aspiring Massey University veterinarian Nerida Bateup have been awarded the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) World Congress Charitable Trust Scholarship, receiving $1500 cash each.

Meanwhile, Lincoln University student Georgia Moody is the first recipient of the brand new NZYF Future Me Scholarship, receiving $1500 for planned professional development.

NZYF Board Chair Kent Weir said he was very pleased the organisation was able to provide these opportunities for members to develop their education and skill sets.

"I would just like to say a big congratulations to the three scholarship recipients, as well as to all those who applied.

"It feels great to be able to give back to our members, who have given us so much," Weir said.

NZYF World Congress Charitable Trust Scholarship: Nerida Bateup

New Zealand Young Farmers World Congress Charitable Trust Scholarship recipient, Nerida Bateup. Photo / Supplied

Bateup, 18, grew up in the Huntly/Te Kauwhata area on a dairy farm which sparked her passion for agriculture and animals.

The first-year Massey University student has goals to complete her degree and become a registered veterinary surgeon to practice as a large and/or mixed practice vet.

Working on the family farm, Bateup said she learned first-hand how important stock health and optimising production was.

"Vets are a crucial part of the New Zealand agriculture sector. Not only do they treat sick animals they play a huge role working with farmers to keep the stock healthy to produce high-quality dairy and meat products.

"By becoming a vet, I will be able to give back to my rural community that is the backbone of our country."

After graduating University, Bateup also wants to work in rural areas of Europe and Canada to gain experience of how farming and agricultural systems are run internationally.

Weir said it was "extremely rewarding" to see Bateup's involvement with Young Farmers since AgriKids in 2016.

"She has since moved through the different tiers of NZYF with FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year and Teen Ag before joining Massey University Young Farmers. She's a great asset to have in our organisation."

NZYF World Congress Charitable Trust Scholarship: Jeremy Kilgour

New Zealand Young Farmers World Congress Charitable Trust Scholarship recipient, Jeremy Kilgour. Photo / Supplied

Kilgour, 23, said he would use the scholarship money for the course fees for his Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Honours degree, which he will finish this year.

Kilgour's Honour's project is on animal nutrition and he has a keen eye for creating higher profitability without degrading the environment.

"My project looks at the suitability of fodder beet as a wintering diet in terms of minerals,

particularly nitrogen and phosphorus," he explained.

"It also looks at other characteristics of fodder beet, such as dry matter percentage, leaf to bulb ratio, proportion of bulb below the soil line, NDF and other minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sulphur."

Keen to provide farmers with answers using quantified scientific literature, Kilgour has made sure he's studied a broad range of topics including management, forestry, soil science, plant science and animal science.

After graduating, he plans to gain more on-farm and consulting experience, before taking on an advisory role within the sector.



"This will give me a greater knowledge of the practical side of farming systems as well as the strategic decision-making processes that rural professionals help farmers to make and achieve."

Weir said Kilgour was a valued member of NZYF.

"He has competed in contests, volunteered with events and also held multiple leadership positions within the Lincoln University Young Farmers Club, most recently as chair."

NZYF Future Me Scholarship: Georgia Moody

Moody, a second-year Lincoln University Bachelor of Agricultural Science student, has a passion for improving sustainability and balancing farming practices.

Following her studies, she plans to pursue a career working with farmers to better their operations in relation to the environment and production.

She believed her qualification would benefit the rural community as one of her strengths was "knowledge transfer".

"I would educate others on what I have learnt throughout my degree about conservation and sustainability, whilst still providing opportunities for farmers to be profitable and productive in their practices."

Moody wanted to encourage more young people to get involved and study or work in the primary industries as it would benefit the rural community as a whole.

"I have a keen interest in recruiting more youth from all walks of life into the primary industries and I think Young Farmers/Teen Ag is an awesome way to make things fun and gain more traction from primary school through to university and full-time work."

Moody plans to use the scholarship to further her personal development and attend more agriculture-related events such as the BOMA Summit, NZ Hereford Youth Development Forums and other Agriculture related competitions.

Weir said Moody had followed a similar path to Bateup, beginning early in the organisation.

"Georgia started as a member of her Fielding High School Teen Ag Club and was competing before joining Lincoln University Young Farmers. Currently junior vice-chair, I'm excited to see where she'll go within the organisation."