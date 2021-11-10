New farm excellence competition launched for the Central Districts region

Wairere Central Districts Red Meat Farm Business of the Year organising committee chairman Paul Olsen is one of the drivers of the event promoting good people doing good things on far. Photo / Supplied

A new competition aimed at promoting excellence in farm business activities has been launched covering the Central Districts region of the North Island.

Paul Olsen, a beef and cropping farmer from Opiki in southern Manawatū, is chairman of the committee organising the Wairere Central Districts Red Meat Farm Business of the Year.

"There used to be a similar type of competition in Manawatū a few decades ago that went into recess," Olsen said.

"However, competitions in both the Wairarapa and Tararua regions have been going strongly for a number of years and really getting a following. They're becoming a focus of those interested in promoting good people doing good things on their farms, particularly in the sheep and beef industry.

"The dairy industry has long had its very successful format for similar-type competitions. A group of us started talking about it and saying how we thought it would be great if the Central Districts could have something similar."

The format is similar to the successful Tararua and Wairarapa competitions and focuses on three key criteria; governance, physical performance and financial performance, with elements also of what people are doing towards sustainability of the business and the environment in which it operates.

The committee for the Central Districts competition has a number of members with ties to the Tararua and Wairarapa competitions who have been able to share knowledge and experience.

The competition is aimed at businesses that derive the majority of their income from sales of sheep, cattle and deer. The Central Districts is defined as being west of the ranges, between Wellington and Waiouru and across to South Taranaki.

"We are chuffed to have one of the sheep industry's great thought leaders on board, with Derek Daniels, of Wairere, our naming sponsor," Olsen said.

"As well as producing quality genetics, Derek is passionate about excellence in the farming sector."

Entries opened for the competition on November 1 and conclude in April 2022, with an on-farm field day on the winner's property.

"We would encourage any farm business that is passionate and proud of what they are doing and that would like to showcase this to give me a call or go to the competition FB page (FB address) to find out more," Olsen said.