Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

New EU deforestation rules progress, despite NZ opposition

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
6 mins to read

The new rules aim to reduce deforestation in the supply chain. Photo / Alan Gibson

The new rules aim to reduce deforestation in the supply chain. Photo / Alan Gibson

By Monique Steele of RNZ

New Zealand exporters sending wood, beef and leather products to the European Union will soon have to comply with new rules that aim to reduce deforestation in the supply chain.

New Zealand government officials and industry opposed the approach to anti-deforestation taken by the incoming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country