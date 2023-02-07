Southland shearer Nathan Stratford pictured winning last season's PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit. Photo / SSNZ

One of the closest races in the half-century of the national shearing championship has developed, as the 2022-2023 PGG Wrightson Vetmed Shearing Circuit heads towards the last of its five preliminary rounds at the Pahiatua Shears on February 26.

While defending champion and Southland shearer Nathan Stratford has an almost unassailable lead at the top of the table, the points are pretty tight thereafter.

Just seven points separate the 10 shearers currently sitting from 9th to 18th position, meaning the jockeying to fill the 12 semi-final berths at the Golden Shears in Masterton on March 2-4 is ramping up.

The close competition augurs well for organisers of the Pahiatua Shears, as the second-shear round is mandatory for those wanting to qualify for the final.

Therefore, it is expected all 18 contenders will be among the well over 100 shearers across the grades, for the last shakedown prior to the “Goldies.”

Points in the circuit come from heats placing in the New Zealand Merino (fine wool) Championships in Alexandra, the Waimate Spring Shears longwool championships in October, the New Zealand Corriedale Championships in Christchurch in November and Saturday’s lamb shearing round at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports at Marton.

The Circuit semi-finals, held on the last day of the Golden Shears, will be followed by a six-man final a few hours later over 15 sheep, comprising three of each of the five wool types in the series.

It was on the same stage that the first final was held in 1973 - the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, presented in commemoration of Central Otago fine wool shearing legend Fred McSkimming.

The points table is headed by three former winners in Stratford (2014, 2022), Marlborough shearer Angus Moore (2012, 2020) and Southland shearer Leon Samuels (2021).

2019 winner Paerata Abraham, currently placed 6th, is all but safely also into the top 12.

This season also marks 21 years of the involvement of PGG Wrightson, now one of the longest-standing naming sponsorships in New Zealand sport.

While 28 shearers competed in the compulsory opening round at Alexandra four months ago, just nine competed at Marton last weekend.

Two likely finals qualifiers were missing, in Mataura shearer Brett Roberts (injured) and Southern Hawke’s Bay-based Scotland international Gavin Mutch (in the US for three weeks).

Samuels claimed top qualifying points on Saturday, followed by Stratford and Masterton shearer David Gordon - the only North Island shearer currently in the top five.

Both the Pahiatua Shears, itself marking 50 years this season, and the Golden Shears will be bouncing back after two years of Covid-19 cancellations, during which the Circuit finals were held in Te Kuiti in 2021 and last year at Armidale Merino Stud in Central Otago.

Placings and points in the 2022-2023 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit after four of five qualifying rounds:

1 Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 42pts; 2 equal Angus Moore (Seddon), Leon Samuels (Invercargill) and David Gordon (Masterton), 32pts; 5 Stacey Te Huia (Alexandra), 22pts; 6 Paerata Abraham (Masterton), 19pts; 7 equal Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) and Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke), 18pts; 9 Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora), 15pts; 10 Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna), 12pts; 11 equal Matene Mason (Masterton and Brett Roberts (Mataura), 11pts; 13 Ant Frew (Pleasant Point), 10pts; 14 Lionel Taumata (Gore), 9pts; 15 equal Jock O’Neill (Alexandra), Chris Vickers (Shag Point) and Ringakaha Paewai (Gore), 8pts; 18 Duncan Leslie (Owaka), 7pts; 19 equal Colin Dennison (Omarama) and Duncan Higgins (Blenheim), 4pts; 21 equal Troy Pyper (Cheviot), Willy McSkimming (Oamaru) and Taare Edwards (Taumarunui), 3pts; 24 equal Jake Rangiuaia (Mataura) and Jordan Boyes (Owaka), 2pts; 26 equal Maaka Rangiuaia (Mataura), Colin O’Neill (Alexandra) and Beau Guelfi (Gisborne) 1pt.