Mid Canterbury Vintage Machinery Club members John Hall (left) and Anthony Hampton are ready for next month's Massey Ferguson commemorations. Photo / Toni Williams

Mid Canterbury Vintage Machinery Club members John Hall (left) and Anthony Hampton are ready for next month's Massey Ferguson commemorations. Photo / Toni Williams

Members of the Mid Canterbury Vintage Machinery Club are hosting a Massey Ferguson display day to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the iconic global brand.

It will be held at the property of Lauriston farmer Anthony Hampton, an avid collector and user of Massey Ferguson machinery, and will be open to the public for viewing.

Hampton has scores of Masseys on-farm, ranging from a rare 1931 general purpose tractor, in his restored collection, to his latest acquisition - a 1986 Massey Ferguson 4880 with 320 horsepower, which is among his working farm tractors.

"It's an older tractor but it's that good we use it."

He also has a 1928 Wallis, which was a predecessor to Massey Harris; it is Hampton's oldest tractor.

Massey Harris bought the rights to the Wallis and then built the Pacemaker model eight years later, he said.

"If you look closely, it's almost identical, just with a wee few changes."

Hampton was unclear on just how many Masseys he might have at the September 17 event, but with his vast collection and farm tractors, it would be plenty.

"Cos it's the 175th, so the farm gear will be going out too," he said.

"There'll be a few."

The club, with its 100-strong membership - as well as members of the public — can bring their Massey Ferguson-related tractors for show in the display, which will be set up in a paddock near 1448 Methven Chertsey Rd.

People will be able to have a look around the tractors on site, which will range from early editions to 2022 models.

It will run wet or fine, from 9 am-4 pm. Entry costs $10 per adult and is free for children.

Proceeds will go towards building and fitting out a club library for the many historic machinery and parts manuals given to the club by local businesses.

"It's a fundraiser to help go toward preserving the heritage of Mid Canterbury," fellow club member John Hall said.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant members had not been able to host their Wheat and Wheels Rally, normally held every two years, which had also been going to acknowledge the anniversary event, so it was expected at least 100 Masseys would be on site, Hall said.

Photo / Toni Williams

"I'm sure in the local Mid Canterbury area there will be quite a few. Anybody with Masseys are welcome to bring them. Anything to do with Massey," Hall said.

"We would like to think that there's tractors from 1928 to 2022 here. We want to see the latest and greatest," Hampton said.

They could range from 12 horsepower to 200 horsepower, and up to 400 horsepower.

They both agreed the Ferguson system was an important part of the tractor design, although it made the brand's models a little bit more expensive than other tractors at the time.

The Massey Harris came before that and they had been some of the leading tractors in their day, Hall said.

"They were a good, reliable tractor in their day and then ... Massey bought out Ferguson and then they put the Ferguson system, which is the hydraulics."

"The [Harry] Ferguson system, on the Ferguson tractor, was a world leader in hydraulics," Hampton said.

It was eventually used by other tractor manufacturers and is still used today.

"Originally Massey Harris was number one in the world with harvesting machinery," Hampton said.

"That was their forte for some time, then they decided to get into the tractor market and that's when they bought that Wallis.

"It wasn't until they got the Wallis that they really got into tractor production."

A 1930 four-wheel-drive model was their first one designed and built from the ground up.

Massey Harris was originally based in Canada, but now all Massey Fergusson's tractors are now built in France.

Hampton's collection includes Conventry-built, French-built and larger American-built tractors.