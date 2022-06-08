Ten-year-old Richie McRae with his 18.88 kg goat and the mullet competition. Photo / Matt Brown

Ten-year-old Richie McRae with his 18.88 kg goat and the mullet competition. Photo / Matt Brown

Renwick's Woodbourne Tavern saw an influx of utes, red bands, mullets and trophies at their annual Queen's Birthday hunt over the weekend.

Keen hunters from across the region battled for supremacy at the Woody Pig and Deer Hunt 2022.

And a strong showing through the age groups saw a bevy of prizes handed out not only for hefty quarry but for the first time, magnificent mullets.

Publican Rowan Ingpen said it was great to see everybody out and about.

"It's a fantastic day out for the whole family."

He said he was happy the weather held out for the annual event.

"Everybody's enjoying themselves – mixing and mingling. And the kids are loving it."

Father and son team Toby Clay-Davis and Eddie Davis, with their three dogs, stuck a boar on Saturday morning.

The beast, weighing in at around 40kg, was a fairly common good-sized pig in Marlborough, Eddie said.

Toby Clay-Davis and Eddie Davis with their weekend's catch. Photo / Matt Brown

"The average is around 40 to 50 kilos," Toby explained.

"If you get something worthy of weighing, you turn up [to the competition]."

But the pig didn't go down without a fight, Eddie was nursing a few aches and one of the dogs needed a couple of stitches.

"I'm pretty sore, but yeah – it was a good battle," Eddie said.

Woody Pig Hunt veteran Blue Blick said the best part of the competition was how it brought the community together.

"You see all your friends you don't see very often. It brings the families together too," he said.

Boys discuss the intricacies of stalking prey at the Woodbourne Tavern's annual hunt. Photo / Matt Brown

Blue had helped run the kid's side of the hunt for about a decade.

"It's something to put back into the community."

He said the rabbit, hare and possum section has another benefit, besides ridding the countryside of pests.

The Marlborough Falcon Conservation Trust received all the carcasses, so they didn't go to waste.

Ten-year-old Richie McRae entered the teen goat section, with his 18.88kg goat and the mullet competition.

He said he had been growing his mullet since the start of last year.

Publican Rowan Ingpen and MC Chris Lippiatt address a strong crowd participants at this year's hunt. Photo / Matt Brown

Results from the Woody Pig and Deer Hunt 2022

Kids Section

Possum

1st - Alexis Martin 4.60

2nd - Matilda Ingpen 4.50

3rd = Flynn Smart 4.40

3rd= Wiremu Clay 4.40

Rabbit

1st - Sophia Peak 2.10

2nd - Ameika Graham 1.90

3rd - Evy Boyce 1.30

Hare

1st - Sophia Peak 3.70

2nd = Braxley Grinter 3.6

2nd = Harland Adams 3.6

Teen Goat

1st - Paige Town 44.4

2nd - Sienna Martin 37.6

3rd - Chase McWhirter 33.0

Average - 25.4kg

Gus Wickham - 25.0kg

Teen Pig

1st - Maia Watson 64kg

2nd - Finn Mckenzie 62.5kg

3rd - Hunter Stanton and Chase McWhirter 61.0kg

Average - 41.82

Saphera Best - 42kg

Pig

1st - Daniel Lawrence 68kg

2nd - Joshua Patterson 66.5kg

3rd - Jayden Holdaway 65.5kg

Average - 45.6kg

Eli Keeps - 45.4

Best Tusks Jayden Holdaway

Deer

1st - Jeremy Everson 121kg

2nd - Jarod Bryant 108.5kg

3rd - Allister Grinter 105kg

Average 75.39

Tied:

Jett Winkler - 76.5kg

Taylor Cleall - 76.5kg

Best Head Jeremy Everson

