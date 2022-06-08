Renwick's Woodbourne Tavern saw an influx of utes, red bands, mullets and trophies at their annual Queen's Birthday hunt over the weekend.
Keen hunters from across the region battled for supremacy at the Woody Pig and Deer Hunt 2022.
And a strong showing through the age groups saw a bevy of prizes handed out not only for hefty quarry but for the first time, magnificent mullets.
Publican Rowan Ingpen said it was great to see everybody out and about.
"It's a fantastic day out for the whole family."
He said he was happy the weather held out for the annual event.
"Everybody's enjoying themselves – mixing and mingling. And the kids are loving it."
Father and son team Toby Clay-Davis and Eddie Davis, with their three dogs, stuck a boar on Saturday morning.
The beast, weighing in at around 40kg, was a fairly common good-sized pig in Marlborough, Eddie said.
"The average is around 40 to 50 kilos," Toby explained.
"If you get something worthy of weighing, you turn up [to the competition]."
But the pig didn't go down without a fight, Eddie was nursing a few aches and one of the dogs needed a couple of stitches.
"I'm pretty sore, but yeah – it was a good battle," Eddie said.
Woody Pig Hunt veteran Blue Blick said the best part of the competition was how it brought the community together.
"You see all your friends you don't see very often. It brings the families together too," he said.
Blue had helped run the kid's side of the hunt for about a decade.
"It's something to put back into the community."
He said the rabbit, hare and possum section has another benefit, besides ridding the countryside of pests.
The Marlborough Falcon Conservation Trust received all the carcasses, so they didn't go to waste.
Ten-year-old Richie McRae entered the teen goat section, with his 18.88kg goat and the mullet competition.
He said he had been growing his mullet since the start of last year.
Results from the Woody Pig and Deer Hunt 2022
Kids Section
Possum
1st - Alexis Martin 4.60
2nd - Matilda Ingpen 4.50
3rd = Flynn Smart 4.40
3rd= Wiremu Clay 4.40
Rabbit
1st - Sophia Peak 2.10
2nd - Ameika Graham 1.90
3rd - Evy Boyce 1.30
Hare
1st - Sophia Peak 3.70
2nd = Braxley Grinter 3.6
2nd = Harland Adams 3.6
Teen Goat
1st - Paige Town 44.4
2nd - Sienna Martin 37.6
3rd - Chase McWhirter 33.0
Average - 25.4kg
Gus Wickham - 25.0kg
Teen Pig
1st - Maia Watson 64kg
2nd - Finn Mckenzie 62.5kg
3rd - Hunter Stanton and Chase McWhirter 61.0kg
Average - 41.82
Saphera Best - 42kg
Pig
1st - Daniel Lawrence 68kg
2nd - Joshua Patterson 66.5kg
3rd - Jayden Holdaway 65.5kg
Average - 45.6kg
Eli Keeps - 45.4
Best Tusks Jayden Holdaway
Deer
1st - Jeremy Everson 121kg
2nd - Jarod Bryant 108.5kg
3rd - Allister Grinter 105kg
Average 75.39
Tied:
Jett Winkler - 76.5kg
Taylor Cleall - 76.5kg
Best Head Jeremy Everson
- Marlborough Weekly