Julia Gardner (left) and Abigail Delaney. Photos / Supplied

Meat Business Women New Zealand has made a timely announcement to celebrate International Women's Day today.

MBW has appointed two young, up and coming women to be co-chairs to lead the organisation into 2022 and beyond, Julia Gardner and Abigail Delaney.

Gardner, who is marketing manager for Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc and Delaney - communications advisor for Beef + Lamb New Zealand Ltd - were both excited to co-chair the organisation, which is part of the global Meat Business Women network.

"As a traditionally male-dominated sector, the industry can be tricky to navigate as a woman. Meat Business Women seeks to challenge stereotypes and highlight pathways forward," Gardner said.

"It allows women to share knowledge, experiences and find long-term career support."

It was exciting to be a part of a worldwide group of women who supported each other, Delaney said.

"Knowing there is a network of women nationally, not to mention globally, makes Meat Business Women so valuable.

"Whether you're looking to be a mentor or be mentored, finding yourself amongst like-minded, inspiring women is extremely empowering."

Mentoring, masterclasses and networking opportunities, along with tackling diversity within the industry, was all part of the organisation's main aim, global chair of Meat Business Women, Laura Ryan said.

"The ultimate goal is to assure sustainability of our sector by attracting and retaining the best possible talent.

"We have three objectives: to improve the image of the industry to women; nurture new entrants through education and mentoring, and improve networking."

Meat Business Women also aimed "to achieve a significant, long-term perception shift,"

within the industry by developing gender and diversity inclusion toolkits and resources, Ryan said.

