$9300 has been paid for a top farm dog at the annual sale in Gore. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Michael Curreen / ODT

$9300 has been paid for a top farm dog at the annual sale in Gore. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Michael Curreen / ODT

A top price has been paid for a top farm dog at the annual sale in Gore.

Blair Robertson, of West Otago, paid $9300 for the 4-and-a-half-year-old heading bitch named Mask.

He was one of the 103 buyers at the sale where about 55 heading dogs, pups and huntaways were auctioned.

Mask was in a league of her own, he said.

"We don't mind paying a bit of money for a good dog.

"One thing we like is good natural dogs that think for themselves.

"We don't like robots because in a pressure situation they have to be able to think for themselves to get us out of trouble."

Blair Robertson (left), of West Otago, and seller Roger Ballantine, of Riversdale, with dog Mask. Photo / Michael Curreen

Mask was raised and trained by seller Roger Ballantine, of Riversdale, who was winding down from mustering after a full knee replacement.

"I'm at that stage of life now where I've had to semi-retire and put Mask up [for sale]."

Ballantine said he was glad to see Mask was going to a good home.

"I'm rapt where she's gone to. She's a very special dog."

Nearly all the dogs were sold on the day with some buyers coming from as far away as Amberley in North Canterbury.