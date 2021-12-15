Mark Wynne appointed as independent director on Alliance board

Mark Wynne. Photo / Supplied

Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive Mark Wynne has been appointed as an independent director on Alliance Group's board.

Wynne replaces Graeme Milne, who retires from the board at the co-operative's annual meeting today.

Alliance Group chairman Murray Taggart said Wynne had extensive experience in agribusiness, including 20 years in the dairy industry, and would bring strong skills to the board.

"Mark has significant experience in global sales and marketing, business transformation and co-operatives. We are looking forward to him making a valuable contribution to the board," he said.

The co-operative's annual meeting will be hosted online because of Covid-19 restrictions.