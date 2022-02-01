Manawatū-Whanganui district moves to restricted fire season

For more info on how to stay fire safe this fire season head to www.checkitsalright.nz. Photo / Bevan Conley

If it's hot and windy, do not light a fire.

That is the directive from Fire and Emergency New Zealand as all of the Manawatū-Whanganui District moves to a restricted fire season from 8am on Wednesday 2 February.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit and must follow the conditions of their permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.

But Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager, Nigel Dravitzki says If it's hot and windy, do not light a fire, even with a permit.

"Fires could start and spread very easily if people aren't careful and don't follow our safety advice."

The Ruapehu District has been in a restricted season since 28 January 2022.

Dravitzki said the hot and dry summer had caused the pre-determined fire plan triggers for a restricted fire season to be met.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki. Photo / Bevan Conley

"The conditions are rapidly drying out, leading to a high fire risk. By moving to a restricted fire season we can help to reduce that risk," he says.

Everyone planning on lighting fires should check the weather conditions.

