Barb is handing her French cycle tours to another daughter, Kath, and now, with Pen by her side, she’s bringing that same warmth, experience, and intergenerational spark to the landscapes of Hawke’s Bay.

For Pen, the inspiration for these new tours is deeply personal.

She grew up watching her mother guide hundreds of Kiwis on cycling tours in France, always with laughter, tasty food, and great company.

Now, based in Hawke’s Bay, she is excited to carry on the tradition, with Barb right beside her.

“Mum has always said the best way to see a place is on two wheels,” Pen said.

Lawn Road Retreat’s Luxury Cycling Holidays will start this month, when the warm Hawke’s Bay weather has arrived.

The tours will offer a blend of cycling through vineyards and coastline, with wine tastings, boutique accommodation at Lawn Road Retreat, and chef-prepared dinners.

Guests can book as individuals, couples, or groups, with all bikes provided, including electric options.

Guests can bring their own bike if preferred.

Daily guided tours include cycling through vineyards, valleys, and coastlines, as well as tasting locally produced wines at wineries such as Craggy Range, Clearview Estate and Crab Farm.

There’s also a coastal ride to Cape Kidnappers and a guided gannet colony visit, with gourmet platters and lunches at local eateries.

A scenic ride along Napier’s waterfront offers guests the chance to stop and learn about a piece of Napier’s history, the 1931 earthquake.

“Whether you come as a pair, a family, or a group of friends, the tours are designed to bring people together,” Pen said.

“It’s as much about hospitality and shared experiences as it is about the cycling.”