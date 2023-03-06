File photo / NZME

Content brought to you by Farmstrong

The kiwifruit industry has teamed up with Farmstrong to produce a new resource to help growers deal with the ups and downs of the industry.

Live Well, Grow Well tells the stories of experienced growers and industry figures who have navigated tough times and are keen to share what they’ve learned to help others manage workload and stress.

It also contains advice from experts on topics such as nutrition, sleep, strategies to manage pressure, and the importance of rest and recovery time.

Katikati kiwifruit grower Sean Canarchan is one of the contributors.

Canarchan is a busy man - he grows red, green and gold kiwifruit and has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

He’s also a contractor, and manages orchards for growers, as well as running a small post-harvest operation - all while holding several directorships in the industry and being heavily involved with the New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Association.

Carnachan told The Country’s Jamie Mackay that Farmstrong approached him to ask him how he dealt with stressful events while he was steering his business through Covid restrictions.

“They sat down with me and did an interview and then kindly put it into a booklet form and hopefully it can help those growers - me included - get through these challenging times that we currently face.”

Unfortunately, Covid is one of several tough situations growers have found themselves in recently and it’s going to be another bumpy year for many.

As well as the recent extreme weather and flooding, green kiwifruit growers have been hit by poor returns due to export volume and quality issues from last year’s harvest.

“All in all it’s been a really challenging 12 months. They say what doesn’t break you makes you stronger but by jeez - we’re really pushing the boundaries at the moment with grower welfare.”

It was therefore a great time to hand out free copies of Live Well, Grow Well as part of the Kiwifruit Growers Association pre-harvest roadshows, Carnachan said.

“It’s got really good content. It’s got a number of growers that are involved in the articles.”

Carnachan said advice from professionals in Live Well, Grow Well would be particularly helpful to see written down.

“It’s stuff that you can preach to people but when you read it, it kind of makes sense and it’s by people that have been there done that, so it’s a good read.”

Carnachan also had his own advice for growers doing it tough.

“The old saying is a problem shared is a problem halved and it’s so true.

“Nobody likes to be left out on their own.”

There was “a wealth of experience” in the industry around helping people through challenging times, Carnachan said.

He encouraged growers to not only talk to each other but also to get in touch with organisations such as Farmstrong.

Getting off-site and having interests outside of the business was also a good way to cope, Carhnachan said.

“If you mix with other people in other regions and you share the joy of sport - it might be just hunting, fishing, golf, walking your dog along the beach, a whole lot of things - but at the end of the day, you have to get off-farm.

“You have to share and mix with people that perhaps aren’t necessarily involved in your industry to get a different perspective of life.”

Live Well, Farm Well is also available on request from Farmstrong.