Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Silver Fern Farms chair Rob Hewett, to take a closer look at the reasons behind SFF Ltd’s $24.4 million loss, after tax, for the 2023 financial year.
On with the show:
Rob Hewett:
The chair of Silver Fern Farms comments on the slump in red meat prices that has plunged SFF into the red ($24.4 million loss, with revenue down by nearly half a billion dollars).
Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:
We preview Season 2 of “Nadia’s Farm,” starting tomorrow on Three at 7pm.
Mark Warren:
Well-known Hawke’s Bay farmer who offers some sage advice for farmers facing the triple-whammy of drought, low commodity prices and high interest rates.
Hunter McGregor:
We ask our guy in Shanghai if we are seeing the green shoots of recovery in the Chinese economy.
Listen below: