Regional Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Regional Development Minister (and the self-proclaimed “Prince of the Provinces”) Shane Jones, to find out more about regional and national projects of significance and whether he’s still concerned about a “dim-witted frog” getting in the way.

Shane Jones:

The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast-track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again, so says the Regional Development Minister and the self-proclaimed “Prince of the Provinces”. He wants to dig it up and dam it up, and to hell with any “dim-witted frog” that gets in the way of progress.

Kerry Allen:

Agriculture teacher at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton, and Project Curriculum Director for the Agribusiness in Schools Programme. Today we look at the Grow board game and how we can attract our best and brightest students to agribusiness.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says the controversial live animal export boat is back on the seas and heading for the Middle East (via the Cape of Good Hope) and he reckons farmers are furious with Woolworths over milk.

Chris Hipkins:

Have the chickens now come home to roost? Are we now broke as a country? Did the former Prime Minister’s “policy bonfire” indicate he saw the writing on the wall and recognised that Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern had run amuck with the government chequebook?

