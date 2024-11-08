Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Rural banking with Federated Farmers’ Richard McIntyre

The Country
2 mins to read
Federated Farmers banking spokesman Richard McIntyre talks banks and climate change on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman Richard McIntyre to discuss the latest survey that has highlighted farmers’ thoughts on banks setting climate change targets.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman on his organisation’s latest banking survey which showed only one in 11 farmers supported banks setting climate change targets.

He said Kiwi farmers already have emission reduction targets set by the Government and further targets set by milk and meat processing companies and that banks “should stay out of it”.

Gavin Hodgson:

Sainsbury’s director of agriculture, aquaculture, and horticulture has over 20 years of experience in the agriculture industry, which includes almost 15 years in farming and eight years in processing and retail.

Since joining Sainsbury’s in 2014 he’s had the roles of pork agriculture manager, head of livestock, and buying manager in meat, fish and poultry.

He now oversees a team of 17 to deliver Sainsbury’s agriculture strategy, focussing on supply chain resilience and sustainability, security of supply, and innovation.

Smiley Barrett:

Today’s farmer panel takes us to Dublin with a Taranaki cow cocky who calls Ireland his second home.

Grant Nisbett:

He has been shepherding the rugby public of New Zealand for 40 years and tomorrow he will call his 350th test match. But which was the best of the lot?

Chris Hipkins:

The Labour leader comments on the US election, and what are the lessons for the left.

Listen below:


