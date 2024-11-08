Federated Farmers banking spokesman Richard McIntyre talks banks and climate change on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman Richard McIntyre to discuss the latest survey that has highlighted farmers’ thoughts on banks setting climate change targets.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman on his organisation’s latest banking survey which showed only one in 11 farmers supported banks setting climate change targets.

He said Kiwi farmers already have emission reduction targets set by the Government and further targets set by milk and meat processing companies and that banks “should stay out of it”.