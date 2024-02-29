Rowland Smith in action. However, an injury means he won't compete in the Golden Shears this year.

Today on The Country radio show, Jamie Mackay catches up with eight-time Golden Shears winner, Rowland Smith, who can’t make it this year due to an injury.

On with the show:

Rowland Smith:

We head to Masterton to yarn to the eight-time winner of the Golden Shears and 2014 World Champion about the injury that’s forced his shock withdrawal from this year’s competition. We also get his pick for the open title with Toa Henderson a hot favourite. Plus, we ask how things are going on his Hawke’s Bay farm as the recovery from Gabrielle continues.

Jen Corkran:

We find Rabobank’s senior animal protein analyst on day one of the Northland Field Days at Dargaville where we discuss the bank’s latest Q1 Beef Quarterly Report and outlook for New Zealand beef.

Chris Russell:

Earlier this morning we caught up with our Australian correspondent and we talked about cricket, electric utes and hydrogen tractors.

Campbell Parker:

The chief executive of DairyNZ comments on the Blue Greens conference over the weekend, the organisation’s priorities for 2024, and how his industry-good body is working with B+LNZ and Federated Farmers.

Daniel Eb:

We catch up with the founder of Open Farms, which is back on Sunday, March 10. The initiative has put over 10,000 urban Kiwis on-farm since its inception in 2020 and aims to reconnect urban folk with the people and places that grow their food.

Listen below:



