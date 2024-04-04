Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with agribusiness accountant Pita Alexander, who has said that selling state-owned farming company Pāmu could boost government finances by $2 billion.
On with the show:
Pita Alexander:
We ask a globe-trotting Christchurch farm accountant whether the government should be in the business of farming in the form of Pāmu.
Craig Piggott:
Agriculture entrepreneur and the founder of agri-tech company Halter. We caught up one year on from our last chat when we were talking about Halter’s $85 million capital raise. Today we talk about why Halter has diversified into beef farming and why dairy farmers should take advantage of a 37 per cent price drop for the technology.
Jane Smith:
North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, who’s been going in to bat for farmers’ property rights this morning. She explains why she’s meeting with the Climate Change Commission this afternoon.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent announces the winner of the Chris Russell Medal at the Royal Easter Show. Plus, we ponder 20-year mega-droughts and who invented the flat white.
Peter Nation:
The chief executive of Fieldays counts the sleeps until Mystery Creek comes alive - there are 68 of them.
