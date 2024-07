Nathan Guy, the chairman of the Meat Industry Association and Apiculture NZ, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay on today's show.

Nathan Guy, the chairman of the Meat Industry Association and Apiculture NZ, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay on today's show.

On with the show:

Mack Dobson:

We catch up with the Black Pearl Fishing Charters skipper, as a 76-year-old Wairarapa farmer, Jamie Strang, attempts to row across the Cook Strait to raise money for Farmstrong.