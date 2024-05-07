On The Country: Dr Jacqueline Rowarth talks to Jamie Mackay about farmers, supermarkets and rising food prices. Photo/Warren Buckland

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who takes a closer look at why farmers aren’t happy about rising food prices.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

Labour’s Trade spokesman fronts up for his fortnightly argument. Today we talk about a UAE trade deal, red meat returns, the value of co-ops, Julie Anne Genter in the Chatham Islands and why the past Labour-led Government is not to blame for the state of the economy.

Krista Franklin:

We revisit a Northland kūmara grower (and these days ag facilitator for the Rural Support Trust) to report on a vastly improved 2024 harvest season following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of the primary sector’s leading academics asks why food is so expensive in supermarkets, yet farmers and growers say they struggle to survive.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The Meat Industry Association chief executive comments on a disappointing first quarter export result for red meat. Plus we look at the prospects for an FTA with the UAE.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays says tickets are now on sale for farming’s biggest gathering of 2024. Plus, we talk about the new Advocacy Hub and the largest number of Innovation Hub entries for 10 years.

Phil Duncan:

Mother Nature is baring her teeth this week in the lead-up to winter. Plus we ask what a farewell to La Nina means for next season’s weather.

Listen below:







