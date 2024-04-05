Labour Leader Chris Hipkins caught up with The Country's Jamie Mackay today to talk about capital gains tax. Photo / Alex Burton

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay spoke to Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins, about his change of heart about a capital gains tax.

On with the show:

Sir David Fagan:

The shearing legend is at the New Zealand Shears in his hometown of Te Kuiti where Leon Samuels and Keryn Herbert are the favourites for the two big individual events. Also, the popular Running of the Sheep is returning to Te Kuiti’s main street on Saturday, where hundreds of sheep will run through the town in a street festival unique to King Country.

Chris Hipkins:

We question the Leader of the Opposition (and Labour) about his State of the Nation speech and his abrupt U-turn on a Capital Gains Tax. We also discuss tax cuts and his relationship with “drunk Uncle Winston”.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy on a cold and dry March. What does April have in store? It’s Nature’s last chance to make good before winter.

Tim Dangen and Katie Milne:

Today’s farmer panel features the 2022 Young Farmer of the Year and a very experienced one, who broke the “grass ceiling” as the first female President of Federated Farmers.

Barry Soper:

Political correspondent on protesting students and Māori wards.

