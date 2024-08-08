Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones on NZ’s energy crisis

Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay about the looming energy crisis on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones, to talk about New Zealand’s electricity prices, a looming energy crisis, and who’s who in the “dark triad”.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

So according to Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, the country is being led by a “dark triad”, with three personality traits, the Machiavellian, the psychopath and the narcissist. We ask the self-titled Prince of the Provinces which trait belongs to which Coalition party leader? Plus, we ask the Associate Energy Minister what he’s going to do, or what he can do, about the looming energy crisis, with spot electricity prices going up 600%.


Tom Young:

Talking about being ripped off, we ask Affco’s National Livestock Manager if we’re getting the short end of the stick when it comes to domestic beef and lamb prices and whether the meat companies should be diverting export product to fill the current void in the domestic market.


Joe Higgins:

We take our monthly look at the market with PGG Wrightson’s Mid/South Canterbury Livestock Manager.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent about cocaine, gold medals, soaring beef prices, plummeting avocado returns and why he loves Roundup.

Listen below:


