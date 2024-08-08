Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay about the looming energy crisis on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones, to talk about New Zealand’s electricity prices, a looming energy crisis, and who’s who in the “dark triad”.

So according to Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, the country is being led by a “dark triad”, with three personality traits, the Machiavellian, the psychopath and the narcissist. We ask the self-titled Prince of the Provinces which trait belongs to which Coalition party leader? Plus, we ask the Associate Energy Minister what he’s going to do, or what he can do, about the looming energy crisis, with spot electricity prices going up 600%.



