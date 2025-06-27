He also has no time for an endangered moth and DoC - both of which are hindering his unbridled ambition to “Dig Baby, Dig”.
Does Trump deserve a Nobel Peace Prize?
And is Shane our version of the Don?
Kendall Langston:
Langston grew up on his family farm in South Canterbury. He is the Chair of Rainer Irrigation, the Vice President of Angus NZ, and a partner and strategic advisor at leading advisory firm Pivot and Pace.
Today, he talks the talk and walks the walk on farm succession.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA’s principal scientist on the Big Wet hitting the country, particularly Nelson and Marlborough.
Rachel Shearer:
PGG Wrightson’s general manager for wool wraps a season that finished yesterday, up 24% YOY from 2024, but at a very base price.
Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:
Today’s Farmer Panel on the importance of the local rugby club in rural communities.
Listen below: