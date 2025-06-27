Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Shane Jones on regional councils, moths, and Donald Trump

The Country
2 mins to read

NZ First Minister Shane Jones spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo Mark Mitchell

NZ First Minister Shane Jones spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First Minister Shane Jones to find out why he wants regional councils gone.

Plus, what does he have against an endangered moth in Otago?

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces, Matua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country