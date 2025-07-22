Listen to The Country online: Red meat and avocados with Rabobank’s Jen Corkran
The Country
Quick Read
Save
Rabobank's Jen Corkran had good news for avocado growers on today's show. Photo / 123rf
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank’s senior analyst, Jen Corkran, who comments on a better outlook for New Zealand avocado growers.
She also has good news on red meat prices.
On with the show:
Nathan Guy:
We find the Meat Industry Association
(MIA) at the Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch.