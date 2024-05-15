Prime Minister Christopher spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Luxon Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to get his opinion on live animal exports, after the news that Australia plans to ban sheep by sea by 2028.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders the reintroduction of live animal exports (after the Aussies plan to ban sheep by sea by 2028), balancing the books, charter schools, the Christchurch Call and that oh-so-tight Highlanders jersey.

Lance Kerr:

Could farming sheep under solar panels be the next big thing? We ask a Waikato beef farmer who plans on doing just that.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, talks about the ongoing dry taking its toll, and her trip to the corridors of power in Wellington. Plus, she pays tribute to the late Dr Jock Allison.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ comments on the grower levy vote, cheaper vegetables because of great growing conditions and her recent resignation.

Craig “Dairy Man” Hickman and Grant Farquhar:

Today’s farming panel features a Mid Canterbury dairy farmer and Taranaki fertiliser rep. We discuss feed covers heading into winter, farmer sentiment and the Aussies banning live sheep exports.

Listen below:



