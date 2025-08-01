NZ First MP Shane Jones spoke with Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First MP Shane Jones spoke with Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First MP, Shane Jones, to talk about the economy, stagflation and an upcoming Te Puke Rugby Club fundraiser. Plus, he reveals why he slept through the tsunami alert.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

In a two-part interview, we chatted to the Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane, on the eve of the Trump tariff announcement.

Also on the menu was the risk of stagflation, the OCR, and Sir John Key’s rock star economy.