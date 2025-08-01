Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: NZ First MP Shane Jones on stagflation and tsunami alerts

The Country
NZ First MP Shane Jones spoke with Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First MP, Shane Jones, to talk about the economy, stagflation and an upcoming Te Puke Rugby Club fundraiser. Plus, he reveals why he slept through the tsunami alert.

