Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay ponders the future of strong wool, as leading New Zealand sheep breeder Derek Daniell has been breeding self-shedding Wiltshires.
On with the show:
Richard McIntyre:
It’s time to stop talking about a rural banking inquiry and make it happen. So says Federated Farmers’ domestic commerce and competition spokesman.
Derek Daniell:
Is sheep farming buggered? We put the hard question to a man who has spent his lifetime breeding high-performance sheep.
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader talks about Grant Robertson’s fiscal legacy, Ginny Anderson’s crocodile tears and whether kick-arse Mark Mitchell is the right guy to run the Police.
Don Carson:
We ask the PR guy for the NZ Forestry Owners Association if carbon farming is still a thing. Plus, we look at the perils of carbon-only forestry under global warming and climate change.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert on whether there’s an end in sight for the Big Dry.
