Is New Zealand's strong wool industry in trouble?

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay ponders the future of strong wool, as leading New Zealand sheep breeder Derek Daniell has been breeding self-shedding Wiltshires.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

It’s time to stop talking about a rural banking inquiry and make it happen. So says Federated Farmers’ domestic commerce and competition spokesman.

Derek Daniell:

Is sheep farming buggered? We put the hard question to a man who has spent his lifetime breeding high-performance sheep.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talks about Grant Robertson’s fiscal legacy, Ginny Anderson’s crocodile tears and whether kick-arse Mark Mitchell is the right guy to run the Police.

Don Carson:

We ask the PR guy for the NZ Forestry Owners Association if carbon farming is still a thing. Plus, we look at the perils of carbon-only forestry under global warming and climate change.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on whether there’s an end in sight for the Big Dry.

