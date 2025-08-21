Matt Bolger:
Fonterra’s managing director of cooperative affairs comments on the increased 2024/25 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price, from $10.00 per kgMS to $10.15 per kgMS.
The range narrowed from $9.70 - $10.30 per kgMS to $10.10 - $10.20 per kgMS.
Fonterra has also retained the $10.00 per kgMS forecast for the current 2025/26 season and narrowed the range from $8.00 - $11.00 per kgMS to $9.00 - $11.00 per kgMS.
Graeme Williams:
An East Coast farmer and Bush Poet has put pen to paper as he laments the loss of food-producing land to carbon farming.
His offering is called Carbon Cuddlers.
Kate Scott:
The chief executive of Hort NZ previews next week’s annual conference and gala dinner, comments on the superfood kiwifruit, and looks at some of the accommodation issues facing RSE workers.
Peter Newbold:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and Livestock takes his monthly look at the state of the markets.
