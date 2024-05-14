On The Country today: James and Debbie Stewart spoke to Jamie Mackay about winning the 2024 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with James and Debbie Stewart, who won the 2024 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award at the New Zealand Dairy Awards held at Coronet Peak on Saturday night

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

It’s Monday’s resident weather expert on a Tuesday - and it’s still incredibly dry in many parts of the country.

James and Debbie Stewart:

Todd Clark:

Our Lexington-based US farming correspondent talks record beef prices, the “fastest two minutes in sport”, the Trump trial and the US PGA Championship up the road at Louisville this week.

Hunter McGregor:

Shanghai-based Kiwi selling New Zealand venison (and now beef) to the Chinese. Today we ask if the Chinese economy is showing signs of life and whether the May Day holidays (May 1-5) have improved consumer spending.

Vanessa Winning and Shane McManaway:

We find today’s panel at the Wairarapa Water Users Field Day, where it’s still “bloody dry” and where it’s all about water advocacy and resilience for the future.

