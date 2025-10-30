Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell on Lactalis deal

The Country
2 mins to read

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell to take a closer look at the dairy co-op’s farmers’ vote in favour of the $4.2 billion Mainland consumer and related businesses sale to France’s Lactalis.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save