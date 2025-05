Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / NZ Herald.

29 May, 2025 01:46 AM 2 mins to read

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell to take a closer look at the co-op’s forecast milk price for the 25/26 season.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive fires the shot opening for the forecast milk price for the 25/26 season.

And it’s a good one, with the genuine prospect of two $10 payments in a row.