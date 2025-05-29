We also look at a potential final dividend and a return of capital from the consumer brands divestment.

Ian Proudfoot:

KPMG’s global head of agribusiness yesterday released his 2025 Agribusiness Agenda.

The report shares the results of KPMG’s annual Agribusiness Leaders Priority Survey, a key resource for industry leaders and influencers.

Now in its 16th year, the Agribusiness Agenda draws on insights from almost 200 industry leaders, including farmers, growers, innovators, sustainability professionals, and emerging voices.

Matt Black:

It’s the final day of the NZ Dog Trial Championships at Hanmer Springs, and today we’re joined by the Canterbury Centre president, who’s in charge of a terrific team hosting the Nationals.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent talks State of Origin and the state of the lamb, beef and dairy markets.

Plus, we look at the silver lining from the terrible NSW flooding.

Hamish McKay:

Tomorrow, the baton will be passed from a Mackay to a McKay, as one of New Zealand’s best-known broadcasters makes his debut hosting The Country.

Listen below: