Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Flood update with Marlborough, Nelson farmers and growers

The Country
Quick Read

On today's show, Jamie Mackay asked Phil Duncan of WeatherWatch if there was any more rain on the way. Photo / 123RF

On today's show, Jamie Mackay asked Phil Duncan of WeatherWatch if there was any more rain on the way. Photo / 123RF

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with farmers and growers from Nelson and Marlborough to hear how they’re faring after recent flooding.

Plus, Mackay asks Phil Duncan of WeatherWatch if there’s any more rain on the way.

On with the show:

Julian Raine:

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country