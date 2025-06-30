Grant McCallum and Mark Cameron:
Today’s Northland Dairy Farmer/MP Panel chew the fat.
They talk about flooding, carbon farming, and the Emissions Trading Scheme.
Blair McLean:
Our Marlborough-based viticulture correspondent updates the flooding on his side of the hill, but says that fortunately, it came at a relatively good time of the farming year calendar.
Tracy Brown:
The chair of DairyNZ comments on the new season’s breakeven milk price ($8.68), the launch of Resilient Pastures at Fieldays, and 60 years of the Economic Survey.
Phil Duncan:
We ask Monday’s weatherman whether there is more rain coming later this week for the sodden regions?
