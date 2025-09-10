Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist talks about “the fascinating arms race” between David Seymour and Winston Peters to claim who thought of getting out of the Paris Agreement first.

We also discuss things getting dry down on the farm and why Ingrid Smith is a great face for New Zealand farming.

Hamish Marr:

New Zealand’s Special Agricultural Trade Envoy, and Canterbury arable farmer, talks about staying in Paris and the challenging times for his industry.

Blake Holgate:

Kiwis are wasting less of their food than they were two years ago, with the estimated percentage of household food waste dropping to 10.9% from 12.2% in 2023, according to the 2025 Rabobank-KiwiHarvest Food Waste Survey.

We chat with Rabobank’s Head of Sustainable Business Development to learn more.

Listen below: