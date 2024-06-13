Regulation Minister David Seymour (left) joined Jamie Mackay at The Country's Fieldays site.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party Leader David Seymour, who announced a review of the way new farming and horticulture products are approved.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader joins The Country at Fieldays to announce a review of how new farming and horticulture products are approved. He then says he and Winston Peters are “getting on like a house on fire” and comments on MPI’s latest Situation Outlook for Primary Industries report.

Nicola Willis:

The Finance Minister talks about interest rates, inflation and the inquiry into banks. She also comments on Budget 2024 and how she’s getting a positive reception at Fieldays.

Sir David Fagan:

Shearing legend says he’s feeling positive about the government’s direction with farming, before talking about rural banking and how the season’s going on his King Country dairy farm. He also comments on the New Zealand shearing team and how his son Jack has qualified for the first time.

Bruce Weir:

Rabobank’s general manager of country banking talks about the rural banking inquiry and the launch of the Good Deeds promotion for 2024.

The Country's host Jamie Mackay and Finance Minister Nicola Willis broadcasting at Fieldays.

Peter Goodwin:

Brandt’s field operation manager says a huge team effort to put together the site at this year’s Fieldays has paid off - Brandt won the best outdoor site over 400m2.

Kieran McAnulty:

Labour’s MP for Wairarapa reminisces about being The Country’s TAB correspondent and gives his thoughts on the weekend’s Super Rugby and league games. He also has time to talk a bit of golf, with a few US Open picks.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ comments on MPI’s latest Situation Outlook for Primary Industries report where horticulture and viticulture bucked the negative trend - so how come the export volume of apples is down 11 per cent? She also mentions a tough time for avocados and encourages growers to vote on the upcoming levy referendum.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy celebrates 20 years in the business with cheese, wine and gin at his Fieldays site. He also comments on how Open Country Dairy’s products, and their forecast opening price, compare with Fonterra’s.

Gerard Vaughan:

Farmstrong’s project manager says he’s having great conversations with farmers at Fieldays, helping them deal with the challenges that come with the job. He also talks about the five ways to wellbeing and how he’s heading to Scotland to help launch Farmstrong over there.

