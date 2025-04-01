Cameron Bagrie:
Independent economist and keynote speaker at the SIDE conference next week.
Today, he previews Trump’s “Liberation Day” and Thursday’s much-awaited tariff announcement.
Jo Luxton:
Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman comments on Ikea, carbon farming, the Kirwee Field Days and the prospects of governing with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.
John McOviney:
Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort, chews the fat on the issues of the day.
Phil Duncan:
We eventually track down Monday’s resident weatherman to discuss the atmospheric river heading our way.
Listen below:
Save