Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist and keynote speaker at the SIDE conference next week.

Today, he previews Trump’s “Liberation Day” and Thursday’s much-awaited tariff announcement.





Jo Luxton:

Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman comments on Ikea, carbon farming, the Kirwee Field Days and the prospects of governing with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort, chews the fat on the issues of the day.

Phil Duncan:

We eventually track down Monday’s resident weatherman to discuss the atmospheric river heading our way.

