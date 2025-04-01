Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Federated Farmers’ Richard McIntyre on a banking win

The Country
Richard McIntyre of Federated Farmers spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman Richard McIntyre to learn more about a recent win over the banks.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman celebrates a big Feds win over the banks.


Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist and keynote speaker at the SIDE conference next week.

Today, he previews Trump’s “Liberation Day” and Thursday’s much-awaited tariff announcement.

Jo Luxton:

Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman comments on Ikea, carbon farming, the Kirwee Field Days and the prospects of governing with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort, chews the fat on the issues of the day.

Phil Duncan:

We eventually track down Monday’s resident weatherman to discuss the atmospheric river heading our way.

Listen below:


