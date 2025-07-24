Which bank got the best report card? Federated Farmers' new banking spokesman, Mark Hooper, reveals all on The Country today. Photo / 123RF

Which bank got the best report card? Federated Farmers' new banking spokesman, Mark Hooper, reveals all on The Country today. Photo / 123RF

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ new banking spokesman, Mark Hooper, to take a closer look at the Feds’ latest survey, which reveals how the biggest rural lenders are performing in the eyes of farmers.

On with the show:

Mark Hooper:

Federated Farmers’ new banking spokesman on the latest survey ranking the banks, which has revealed how the country’s biggest rural lenders are performing in the eyes of farmers, by ranking the banks from best to worst.

We also discuss the Commerce Commission’s dismissal of the Feds’ complaint on net-zero banking.